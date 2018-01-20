Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates ‘true champions’ India on winning Blind Cricket World Cup

India defeated Pakistan by 2 wickets to win Blind Cricket World Cup 2018. (Source: CABI Twitter) India defeated Pakistan by 2 wickets to win Blind Cricket World Cup 2018. (Source: CABI Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended his wishes to the champions India on retaining their Blind Cricket World Cup title after defeating rivals Pakistan by two wickets.

India were asked to chase a target of 308 in their allotted 50 overs in Sharjah and got there with eight balls to spare. It is India’s second consecutive title, having beaten Pakistan to lift the trophy in 2014.

Modi took the occassion to congratulate the team and said, “Congratulations to our cricket team for winning the 2018 Blind Cricket World Cup! They make the nation proud and inspire every Indian with their game as well as phenomenal attitude. True champions!”

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter as India clinched their second consecutive Blind World Cup title:

Congratulations to each and every member of the Indian team for winning the #BlindCricketWorldCup — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) 20 January 2018

What a win by #TeamIndia. Congratulations on winning #BlindCricketWorldCup — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) 20 January 2018

Extremely happy and proud of the Indian Cricket Team for winning the World Cup!🤗🤗🤗🤗🎊🎊🎊🏆🏆😊😊 #BlindCricketWorldCup pic.twitter.com/vYGnH69xdh — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) January 20, 2018

Congratulations Bhaaiyon. So very proud of you for winning the finals again and beating Pakistan. May you continue to shine and light our hopes. #BlindCricketWorldCup pic.twitter.com/32sATClb1k — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 20, 2018

Congratulations #TeamIndia on winning the #BlindCricketWorldCup!! The whole nation is extremely proud & inspired! Well played! #INDvsPak pic.twitter.com/1E20wC9yTI — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) 20 January 2018

India had earlier beaten Pakistan on January 13 in their group stage meeting. En route to the final, India beat Bangladesh by seven wickets in the semi-final while Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 156 runs.

