Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates ‘true champions’ India on winning Blind Cricket World Cup

After India defeated Pakistan in the Blind World Cup final, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the team inspires every Indian with their game as well as phenomenal attitude.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: January 20, 2018 9:46 pm
Indian Blind cricket team India defeated Pakistan by 2 wickets to win Blind Cricket World Cup 2018. (Source: CABI Twitter)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended his wishes to the champions India on retaining their Blind Cricket World Cup title after defeating rivals Pakistan by two wickets.

India were asked to chase a target of 308 in their allotted 50 overs in Sharjah and got there with eight balls to spare. It is India’s second consecutive title, having beaten Pakistan to lift the trophy in 2014.

Modi took the occassion to congratulate the team and said, “Congratulations to our cricket team for winning the 2018 Blind Cricket World Cup! They make the nation proud and inspire every Indian with their game as well as phenomenal attitude. True champions!”

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter as India clinched their second consecutive Blind World Cup title:

India had earlier beaten Pakistan on January 13 in their group stage meeting. En route to the final, India beat Bangladesh by seven wickets in the semi-final while Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 156 runs.

