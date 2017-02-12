Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates blind team for T20 World Cup win

Team India won the second edition of the Blind World T20. (Source: BCCI) Team India won the second edition of the Blind World T20. (Source: BCCI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the Indian blind cricket team for winning the Twenty20 World Cup in Bengaluru.

India successfully defended their title in the T20 Blind World Cup by beating arch-rivals Pakistan in the final by nine wickets.

“Delighted that India won the Blind T20 World Cup. Congratulations to the team. India is proud of their accomplishment,” Modi tweeted.

Delighted that India won the Blind T20 World Cup. Congratulations to the team. India is proud of their accomplishment. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 12 February 2017

Asked to chase 198, team India got to a brilliant start after openers Ajay Kumar Reddy and Prakasha Jayaramaiah scored runs at a quick rate and maintained ten runs an over run rate.

Prakasha missed out on the hundred by just one run as he remained unbeaten on 99 when the winning runs were hit.

The team had won the previous edition by defeating the same rivals in the final in 2012.

Sports Minister Vijay Goel, also, congratulated the Indian team for their triumph.

In a message to the team, the sports minister said that the blind team has added another chapter of glory in history of Indian sports.

“After success of Para Athletes at Rio Paralympics 2016, Indian team for blind cricket has added another chapter of glory in history of Indian sports by retaining T20 World Cup,” Goel said in a statement.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd