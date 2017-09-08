Preity Zinta confirmed as owner of Stellenbosch Monarchs in T20 Global League

Preity Zinta became the owner of Stellenbosch Monarchs. Preity Zinta became the owner of Stellenbosch Monarchs.

Co- owner of IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab, Preity Zinta, is the latest to put her finger in the in the T20 Global League after becoming the owner of Stellenbosch Monarchs. This was confirmed by Cricket SA Chief Executive, Haroon Lorgat. After Shah Rukh Khan (who owns the Capetown Knight Riders) , Preity Zinta is the latest Bollywood celebrity to join the league as an owner.

Addressing the media, Lorgat said, “I am extremely proud to announce and warmly welcome Preity Zinta to South Africa and the T20 Global League family.” and added, ” The introduction of a Bollywood star like Preity Zinta speaks volumes for the T20 Global League and finalizes an eminent and enviable group of owners. Her experience and stardom will add value to the T20GL.”

“It pays to work diligently and to be patient when setting up a League of the magnitude we envisage.”, he further added.

Meanwhile, Preity Zinta also released a statement wherein she said, “I would like to compliment and thank Haroon Lorgat from Cricket South Africa for his unrelenting persistence, passion & belief in the T20 Global league which inspired me to come on board.”

“I firmly believe that this is the most exciting time for young South African cricketing talent. This league will give them an opportunity to take the leap from becoming the best in the country to becoming the best in the world.”, she said and added, “I hope the people of the winelands area of South Africa have an unrivalled fan experience during this tournament and believe together we will make our team and stadium something very special.”

Meanwhile, Faf du Plessis who is the marquee player of the Preity Zinta owned side also said that he is excited to work with Zinta. “’m very excited to see that Preity Zinta has come on board. I have heard from my team mates that she is very good to work with, so I’m looking forward to working with her and seeing how she impacts our team space. She is also very passionate about the sport and I am sure local fans will have an awesome time at Boland Park.”

