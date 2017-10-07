Special Coverage
  • Prashant Chopra scores 338 runs for Himachal Pradesh in Ranji Trophy

Prashant Chopra scores 338 runs for Himachal Pradesh in Ranji Trophy

Prashant Chopra scored 338, his first First-Class triple century, for Himachal Pradesh against Punjab in Ranji Trophy.

By: Express Web Desk | Dharamsala | Published:October 7, 2017 12:47 pm
prashant chopra, prashant chopra 300, ranji trophy 2017 Prashant Chopra scored 338 runs for Himachal Pradesh.
Related News

Prashant Chopra scored the first triple century of this Ranji Trophy season for Himachal Pradesh. The opener achieved the feat against Punjab in Dharamsala on Saturday, the second day of the four-day game. He picked a special day to achieve the feat in domestic cricket. Chopra became only the third player in the history of First-Class cricket to score a triple century on birthday. Chopra was dismissed for 338 when he offered a return catch to spinner Pargat Singh.

Before Chopra, who scored a triple century on his 25th birthday, Colin Cowdrey scored a triple century on his 30th birthday in 1962. Raman Lamba in the other batsman who scpred a triple century on his 35th birthday in 1995.

Chopra, who was unbeaten on 271 at stumps on Day 1, completed his triple century off 318 balls with the help of 40 boundaries and a six. This was his first triple century in FC cricket.

On Friday, he had become the second highest run-scorer in a single day’s play in First-Class cricket for India. Bhausaheb Nimbalkar’s 277 back in 1948-49 still is the highest score in a single day’s play. He went to score 443 runs in that innings.

But, after the triple hundred, Chopra will be headed to join the India ‘A’ squad which plays against New Zealand and he will have to skip the next game for Himachal.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    eigawards

    Best of Express

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
    • Zone A
    • Zone B
    No.
    Team
    P
    W
    L
    D
    Pts

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
    Oct 06, 201721:00 IST
    Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
    19
    Inter Zone Wildcard Matches - Match 112
    FT
    25
    Bengal Warriors beat Puneri Paltan (25-19)
    Oct 07, 201720:00 IST
    Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
    VS
    Inter Zone Wildcard Matches - Match 113
    Oct 07, 201721:00 IST
    Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
    VS
    Zone A - Match 114

    eigawards
    These players are too young for the Oktoberfest 