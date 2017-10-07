Prashant Chopra scores 338 runs for Himachal Pradesh in Ranji Trophy

Prashant Chopra scored 338 runs for Himachal Pradesh. Prashant Chopra scored 338 runs for Himachal Pradesh.

Prashant Chopra scored the first triple century of this Ranji Trophy season for Himachal Pradesh. The opener achieved the feat against Punjab in Dharamsala on Saturday, the second day of the four-day game. He picked a special day to achieve the feat in domestic cricket. Chopra became only the third player in the history of First-Class cricket to score a triple century on birthday. Chopra was dismissed for 338 when he offered a return catch to spinner Pargat Singh.

Before Chopra, who scored a triple century on his 25th birthday, Colin Cowdrey scored a triple century on his 30th birthday in 1962. Raman Lamba in the other batsman who scpred a triple century on his 35th birthday in 1995.

Chopra, who was unbeaten on 271 at stumps on Day 1, completed his triple century off 318 balls with the help of 40 boundaries and a six. This was his first triple century in FC cricket.

On Friday, he had become the second highest run-scorer in a single day’s play in First-Class cricket for India. Bhausaheb Nimbalkar’s 277 back in 1948-49 still is the highest score in a single day’s play. He went to score 443 runs in that innings.

But, after the triple hundred, Chopra will be headed to join the India ‘A’ squad which plays against New Zealand and he will have to skip the next game for Himachal.

