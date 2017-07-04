Pranav Dhanawade yet to receive grant from MCA

Pranav Dhanawade had scored an unbeaten on 1009 which he scored of 323 balls. (Source: Express Photo by Deepak Joshi) Pranav Dhanawade had scored an unbeaten on 1009 which he scored of 323 balls. (Source: Express Photo by Deepak Joshi)

Indian prodigy Pranav Dhanawade, who made all the headline after scoring 1009 runs is now facing trouble receiving the grant (after getting a scholarship) from the Mumbai Cricket Association. It may be recalled that the Mumbai Cricket Association had announced a sum of Rs.10,000 monthly scholarship for Dhanawade for five years.

In an interview with Hindustan Times MCA joint secretary, Unmesh Khanvilkar, said, “When the scholarship was awarded, it was mentioned that the MCA will review his performance after every season before proceeding for next season’s scholarship. The review has not yet taken place. Once it is done, it will be placed before the managing committee to take a call on whether to continue or not.”

However, Prakash Dhanawade’s father said, “Already six months have passed this year and we have no clue what the MCA has decided. We have not approached the MCA because I don’t know whom to contact there. We don’t know whether it’s because of some delay or they have taken a decision to discontinue the scholarship.”

Meanwhile, speaking on Pranav’s development, coach Mobin Shaikh said, “He has been keeping the wickets well, but he needs to put in a lot of effort in his batting. That is why I have sent him to Bangalore to practice in the off-season. He is then scheduled to go to England for a cricket tour organised by Dilip Vengsarkar.”

“Hopefully, he gets good experience which can be utilised when the season starts. This year is going to be crucial. I have told him to take his non-selection for the training camp in a positive way and work even harder.”

