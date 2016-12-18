Pranav Dhanawade, the record-making cricketer, detained by police

Pranav Dhanawade (R) and his father Prashant were detained by the police. (Source: File) Pranav Dhanawade (R) and his father Prashant were detained by the police. (Source: File)

Record holding cricketer Pranav Dhanawade from Kalyan was in for some rough treatment by police in the city alongwith his father Prashant on Saturday. Pranav had got into argument with police after they asked him and his teammates to vacate the ground they were practicing in as Union Minister Prakash Jawedkar’s chopper was supposed to land there.

Pranav had last become the first cricketer to score 1, 000 runs in an innings at any level of the game. His feat came in a school game in Kalyan.

India vs England Live Score

The incident happened on Saturday evening when Pranav and his teammates were practicing at the Subhash maidan in Kalyan when two police constables came and asked them to vacate the ground as a makeshift helipad was made on the same. The players stopped stopped their net practice immediately and moved towards the boundary to cool-down and stretch.

“The children were playing at the ground, when the policemen asked them to leave. While the children requested them to let them carry on with their fitness practice for a couple of minutes, the police denied their request. Pranav was just standing there with the other children, and I too was present. The other children asked the police why the ground was chosen for the helipad instead of other places. They also asked for a notice or a copy of a written order from the police. When the argument heated up, we were both dragged to the police station in a police jeep. The Senior Police Inspector at the station abused us. It was only after the Assistant Commissioner of Police came to the police station, that we are asked to leave,” Prashant was quoted saying to DNA.

Javadekar, who was supposed to visit the city, cancelled his visit.