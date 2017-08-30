Pragyan Ojha wanted a release but we have not given him: Sourav Ganguly

CAB will not release Pragyan Ojha for the upcoming Ranji season. CAB will not release Pragyan Ojha for the upcoming Ranji season.

Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Sourav Ganguly has stated that left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha will not be released for the upcoming domestic season of the Ranji Trophy.

“He wanted a release but we have not given him. Bengal signed him when Hyderabad were in Plate. We need his service, and how can he leave us now.” Ganguly said.

Responding to Ganguly’s statement HCA secretary T Seshnarayan said, “If they are not releasing Ojha what can we do? We have high regards for Ganguly, he’s a former India captain and he will take a decision in the best interest of the game and cricketers in Bengal.”

It may be recalled here that Ojha had joined Bengal a couple of years ago when Hyderabad were relegated to group C. However, in a recent interview Ojha revealed that he was looking to return to his home team Hyderabad for the upcoming domestic season.

“I’m excited to return to my home side, we are back in Elite group and looking forward to do well by giving that extra bit as an experienced cricketer,” the 30-year-old told PTI and added, “The target will definitely come into mind but at the moment I want to do well and even contribute with the bat and be one of the main members of the team. We have a few youngsters who have been doing well.”

