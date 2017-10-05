Only in Express

Pragyan Ojha released by Bengal on eve of Ranji Trophy opener

Pragyan Ojha's tussle over his release finally ended when CAB decided to give a no objection certificate to the spinner to return to his home team Hyderabad.

By: PTI | Kolkata | Updated: October 6, 2017 12:04 am
Ojha wrote to CAB stating that due to family reasons it is difficult for him to leave Hyderabad.
Pragyan Ojha's tussle over his release finally ended on when the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) decided to give a "no objection certificate" to the left-arm spinner to return to his home team Hyderabad after two seasons.

Ojha wrote to CAB stating that due to family reasons it is difficult for him to leave Hyderabad and pleaded that it would be detrimental to his career if he missed matches at this stage.

“I had a discussion with (president) Sourav Ganguly and we have agreed to release him on sympathetic grounds,” CAB joint secretary Avishek Dalmiya told PTI.

Ojha however will not be able to play Hyderabad’s Ranji opener versus Maharashtra at home tomorrow.

“We will only play him after getting the NOC,” HCA secretary T Sheshnarayan said.

