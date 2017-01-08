Post stepping down from captaincy, MS Dhoni sweats it out

MS Dhoni posted a video as the former Indian captain was having a busy day in the gym. (Source: Instagram) MS Dhoni posted a video as the former Indian captain was having a busy day in the gym. (Source: Instagram)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni who has recently stepped down from the post of captaincy on Wednesday. The timing of his decision has earned him praises from all over the world.

The 35-year old cricketer posted a video clip on social media, in which the power-hitter sweats it out in the gym. In the video, he can be seen doing leg exercise. Into twilight of his career, Dhoni is still considered to be one of the fittest players in the world of cricket.

Dhoni will play India’s three match one-day series and three-match T20 international series against England as nothing more than a wicket-keeper batmsan. It will be his first appearance after two months as he last played against New Zealand in October 29, 2016.

The right-handed batsman will lead the India A side in the opening warm-up game. Away from the cricketing duties, he was with Jharkhand Ranji team as a mentor.

He is the only captain to have won the three ICC trophies — the ICC Champions Trophy, 50-over World Cup and T20 World Cup.

MSD captained India in 199 ODIs and went on to win 110 of them. He only lost 74. That gives him a win percentage of more than 55. No other India captain in the past has these many wins.

He also lead India for over 70 T20 matches and won 41 of them. He has scored 1112 runs in that format as a captain.

