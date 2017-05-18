Post IPL Ravindra Jadeja takes time off, ‘meets his horse’; see pic

Ravindra Jadeja uploads a picture with his horse. (Source: Instagram) Ravindra Jadeja uploads a picture with his horse. (Source: Instagram)

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has expressed his love for horses on a number of occasions. The left-arm player once again took to social media and uploaded a picture on his Instagram account that said, “not giving any response to me😜bcoz i met him after a long time..🤔#horselove #truefriends #rajputboy.

Known for his horse-riding and sword-skills, Jadeja last year welcomed a new horse ‘Vaari’ into his farmhouse. The Indian all-rounder is now gearing up for the ICC Champions Trophy that is scheduled to start on June 1 in England. the first match will take place between Bangladesh and hosts England.

India will lock horns with Pakistan in Edgbaston on June 5 to begin their campaign. The Men in Blue are the defending champions of the ICC Champions Trophy which they won in the year 2013 after beating England by 5 runs in the final under the captaincy of MS Dhoni. In this ICC Champions Trophy, the team would be led by Virat Kohli who was handed over the reigns after Dhoni stepped down from the captaincy earlier this year.

India is further scheduled to play Sri Lanka and South Africa on June 8 and June 11 respectively. In the last edition, it was Virat Kohli’s batting heroics that guided India to a respectable total while Ishant Sharma’s bowling scalped two crucial wickets for India that eventually resulted in India’s win. The right-arm fast bowler removed Eoin Morgan and Ravi Bopara on consecutive deliveries. Though, the Delhi bowler hasn’t been picked up in this year’s Champions Trophy.

