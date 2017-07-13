Post IPL 2017 win, Mumbai Indians receive customised WWE Championship belt

A day after Mumbai Indians victory, Triple H had congratulated MI and said that something special was heading their way. A day after Mumbai Indians victory, Triple H had congratulated MI and said that something special was heading their way.

After Mumbai Indians won the tenth edition of the IPL this year, former 14-time WWE Champion and the COO of WWE, Triple H had congratulated the IPL winners for securing their historic third title. In a heartwarming gesture Tiple H had also announced on social media that WWE would be sending a surprise gift to the Rohit Sharma-led team. Finally, on Thursday, the surprise turned out to be a custom made WWE title which is on its way to India. The specially made WWE Championship belt has custom-made Mumbai Indians side plates. While Mumbai Indians won their third title, Rohit Sharma won his fourth title.

It may be recalled here that after MI won the title, Triple H had tweeted, “Congratulations, @mipaltan. @WWE has something headed your way! @WWEIndia”. Speculations were rife back then it will be a WWE Championship title. Earlier, Chelsea defender John Terry was given a similar gift.

In the finals of the IPL, Mumbai Indians took on Rising Pune Supergiants and it was the Rohit Sharma-led side which prevailed in the thrilling ‘Maharashtra Derby’ at the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium in Hyderabad and thereby became the first team to lift the IPL title thrice. Mumbai Indians won the match by just 1 run.

Chasing 130 to win, RPS was in the hunt until the last over when Mitchell Johnson bowled tightly and defended 11 of the last over. At the half stage, it did seem like RPS had the upper hand but MI scripted a dramatic turnaround to win their third IPL title.

