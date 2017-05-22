Poor crowd in women’s matches due to lack of TV coverage: Raj

India will be part of the Women’s World Cup that starts on June 24 in England. (Source: AP File) India will be part of the Women’s World Cup that starts on June 24 in England. (Source: AP File)

India women’s cricket team captain has blamed the poor attendance in international matches on the lack of television coverage afforded to ladies cricket. Speaking to the local media after sealing the quadrangular series in South Africa, the Indian skipper said, “Back in India, we do have a lot of people coming and watching the matches. It is important that we market the sport. If we are playing a series, or a bilateral series, it is important that it is broadcaster because a lot of people back home are so inquisitive to know the result of the game. They do follow it over the net, but if it is broadcasted, it can make a huge difference for the profile of the game as well as for the players.”

India were playing in Potchefstroom where they beat hosts South Africa by eight wickets to seal the series which also included Ireland and Zimbabwe. It was the fourth time that India beat South Africa in their last five outings, but there was a very small crowd to witness the final.

Raj said that the players get a lot of positive feedback from fans in India who followed the team’s games on the Internet, but they were keen to watch the matches on TV. “Unfortunately, that (the issue of broadcasting) depends on the home board,” Raj said.

India and other teams will soon be participating in the Women’s World Cup which starts on June 24. Only 10 of the 31 games will be aired live on TV with other games streamed live on ICC’s website.

