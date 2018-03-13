Police seizes Mohammed Shami’s phones, seeks details from the BCCI

The mobile allegedly has the call list and chat records between the India fast bowler and various women. (Source: PTI) The mobile allegedly has the call list and chat records between the India fast bowler and various women. (Source: PTI)

The Kolkata Police has sent a letter to the BCCI, asking for Mohammed Shami’s whereabouts—the stopovers and places visited— after the series in South Africa. Police have also seized the mobile phone, allegedly belonging to Shami, in connection with the probe against him on the basis of allegations made by his wife Hasin Jahan. The mobile allegedly has the call list and chat records between the India fast bowler and various women.

“We have sent a letter to the BCCI and (we are) waiting for their response. We have sought details of his (Shami) tours and routes. We are yet to receive any response from the body”, Joint Commissioner of Kolkata Police (Crime) Praveen Tripathi said on Monday.

The BCCI remains tightlipped on the issue. “We will take a stand, but not just now,” a top cricket board functionary told The Indian Express, refusing to divulge anything about the Kolkata Police letter.

Shami’s IPL franchise, Delhi Daredevils, has already spoken about following the cricket board’s direction in this regard. A Mohun Bagan official, however, said they won’t be putting any embargo on the fast bowler coming to the club for practice or turning up in matches. Bagan general secretary, Anjan Mitra, sounded more cautious though. “I haven’t given it a thought yet. We will take a call,” he told this paper. Shami plays for Bagan in the CAB league.

On Monday, Hasin was called by the cops at the Kolkata Police headquarters. According to police sources, the mobile phone that she found hidden inside her husband’s BMW, has been seized by the police. The phone, the personal chats therein, was the starting point of the whole controversy.

“We have seized the mobile phone and also some documents from the complainant. The mobile will be sent for forensic testing to verify certain things, including the audio clip voice. We will also investigate what network was being used with regard to the mobile and the applications that had been en vogue to communicate with people”, an officer said.

Shami’s family, meanwhile, is still said to be hoping for a possible amicable settlement. Some family members of Shami, who came from Uttar Pradesh, dropped in at Hasin’s lawyer, Zakir Hussain’s chamber around mid-morning. But according to sources, the meeting ended in a stalemate. The two parties might sit across the table again.

Meanwhile, the Kolkata Police is likely to appeal to the court tomorrow to record Hasin’s statement before the Magistrate, under section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. Jahan has yet again accused Shami of having a relationship with another girl during the South Africa tour, said police.

