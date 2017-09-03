Police arrests man for crossbow incident at The Oval

South London police arrested a 35-year-old man after Thursday’s incident at the Oval. (Source: Middlesex Twitter) South London police arrested a 35-year-old man after Thursday’s incident at the Oval. (Source: Middlesex Twitter)

A 35-year-old man was arrested by South London Police, according to a Cricbuzz report, following Thursday’s incident at The Oval when a crossbow bolt had landed on the pitch during the county match between Surrey and Middlesex that subsequently led to the suspension of day’s play. The incident took place in the 69th over after which the players were sent back to the dressing room. “It was a pretty tasty arrow, with a proper metal end,” Surrey captain Gareth Batty had said.

Though no injuries were reported but Detective Constable of Lambeth CID had insisted that this was a reckless action taken with no regard for the safety.

“There were significant crowds watching the match and it is likely that a number of those present will have footage of the incident that could assist in our investigation,” said Dominic Landragin, Detective Constable of Lambeth CID.

“Although nobody was injured, this was a reckless action taken with no regard for the safety and well-being of the spectators or the players. It is important that we trace those responsible and I urge anyone who has footage of the incident to get in touch as soon as possible,” he added.

Earlier, “Police were made aware at 16:35hrs on Thursday, 31 August of reports that an arrow or crossbow bolt had been loosed into the Oval Cricket ground. Officers are on scene. The ground is in the process of a controlled evacuation. There are no reported injuries,” Metropolitan Police was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

“At this early stage it is believed that the object came from outside of the ground. There have been no arrests. We retain an open mind as to motive. Enquiries continue.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd