PM Narendra Modi accepts Virat Kohli’s fitness challenge

PM Modi said he will upload his fitness video soon. PM Modi said he will upload his fitness video soon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday accepted the fitness challenge extended to him by Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli. In a tweet, PM Modi wrote that he will soon upload his fitness video. “Challenge accepted, Virat! I will be sharing my own #FitnessChallenge video soon,” the PM wrote on Twitter, in reply to Kohli’s challenge. Modi’s response came a day after Kohli shared a fitness video of himself and extended the challenge to PM Modi.

On Wednesday, Kohli accepted the #HumFitTohIndiaFit challenge which was extended to him by Union Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Rajyavardhan Rathore and asked PM Modi, former Indian skipper MS Dhoni and his wife Anushka Sharma to take up the challenge. “I have accepted the #FitnessChallenge by Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore sir. Now I would like to challenge my wife @AnushkaSharma , our PM @narendramodi ji and @msdhoni bhai for the same. #HumFitTohIndiaFit #ComeOutAndPlay,” the 29-year old tweeted.

Rathore on Monday had tweeted a video in which he performed push-ups and urged Indians to shoot a video of their “fitness mantra” and share it. He also praised Prime Minister by calling him his source of inspiration for staying fit. Rathore then challenged Virat Kohli, Hrithik Roshan, and Saina Nehwal to join in and take the #FitnessChallenge forward. Both Hrithik and Saina were quick to accept the challenge as well and posted a video of themselves doing physical routines.

