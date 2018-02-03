PM Narendra Modi congratulates India U-19 squad on historic World Cup victory

India captain Prithvi Shaw and coach Rahul Dravid with the trophy. (Twitter/Cricket World Cup) India captain Prithvi Shaw and coach Rahul Dravid with the trophy. (Twitter/Cricket World Cup)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his congratulations to India U-19 World Cup winning squad after the side pulled off a historic win against Australia in the final by 8 wickets to lift the trophy. With the win, India became the only country in the world to win four U-19 World Cup trophies. Speaking of the massive victory, PM Modi said, “Absolutely thrilled by the stupendous achievement of our young cricketers. Congratulations to them on winning the Under-19 World Cup.”

Modi further added that the win makes all the Indian proud. “This triumph makes every Indian extremely proud,” he said.

President Ram Nath Kovind also extended his wishes to the Indian side and said that he is proud of Prithvi Shaw and his teammates. “Congrats to India’s talented young cricket team for winning the Under-19 World Cup. Calmness and composure of our boys embellishes their skills. Proud of captain @Shaw_Prithvi and his mates, as well as of coach Rahul Dravid and the hard-working support staff,” he said.

India bowled out Australia for 216 runs in the final with both the seamers Ishan Porel and Kamlesh Nagarkoti taking two wickets each. Shiva Singh and Anukul Roy also troubled Australia with the spin and took 2 wickets each. In response, Manjot Kalra smashed a century to take his side to a historic win. He became the second player to score a century in U-19 World Cup final, only after Unmukt Chand.

