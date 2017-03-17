Please give life ban to players guilty of fixing in cricket, says Shahid Afridi

Shahid Afridi retired from international cricket in February this year. (Source: PTI File) Shahid Afridi retired from international cricket in February this year. (Source: PTI File)

Pakistan cricket was hit by yet another fixing scandal during the Pakistan Super League that was held in UAE while the final was played in Lahore on March 5. With Pakistan once again being in the news for wrong reasons, former cricketer Shahid Afridi, in a media interaction in Pakistan, has hit out at players who are accused of fixing in cricket and has said that “you need to set an example to stop this from happening.”

Afridi, who retired from international cricket in February, said that he has repeatedly asked for setting an example by giving strict punishments to all the players involved in wrong-doings.

“I have said this again and again that until you set an example, this thing will continue. If a player knows that he can come back after 4-5 years, he won’t be afraid (in indulging in fixing),” Afridi said.

The former Pakistan captain asked that there should be an example set by the administrators to ban the player found guilty of fixing to life.

We need to set an example and give life bans to those players involved in fixing : Shahid Afridi pic.twitter.com/vQtkTAfW27 — TEAM AFRIDI (@TEAM_AFRIDI) 17 March 2017

“I am saying that you need to set an example to stop this. Please give life ban to fixers,” he added.

On Thursday, former Pakistan cricketer and main accused of the Lord’s fixing saga in 2010, Salman Butt had said that there should be punishment for those who corrupt cricket.

“The players are seen as the main culprits whenever some corruption comes out. But I think the International Cricket Council and its member boards also need to think about how to also punish those people who try to lure players into fixing,” Butt said on Geo Super channel.

While Butt accepted that he has paid penalty due to the spot-fixing controversy in 2010, he questioned the punishment to those who induced them into such practice.

“We have seen players who get caught in this fixing racket get punished. I have been through it and have paid heavily for it. I have learnt my lesson. But what about those who induce us into such practice,” he said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd