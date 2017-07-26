Playing with boys helped me develop six-hitting skills: Harmanpreet Kaur

Harmanpreet Kaur being welcomed on her arrival in Mumbai, early Wednesday morning. (Source: PTI) Harmanpreet Kaur being welcomed on her arrival in Mumbai, early Wednesday morning. (Source: PTI)

Harmanpreet Kaur on Wednesday said that she has always batted in an aggressive manner and the aggressiveness goes back to her childhood days when she used to play with boys.

Harmanpreet, who was compared with legend Kapil Dev after she scored 171 against Australia in the World Cup semifinal, said that she loves to hit sixes. “I like to bat in that way since childhood, I have learnt to play that way and played cricket with boys, who used to hit sixes and I liked hitting sixes.”

India lost to hosts England in the final by 9 runs. “In the final, we needed runs and I was going for runs, I played the shot thinking it will be fully covered, but it went into the fielder’s hand. I was very disappointed,” Harmanpreet told media.

“I have played knocks like that in domestic cricket, I got chance in international but never made a long score. That match was telecast and people saw it, we had the hunger to win ‘that match and I was happy that I played that knock when the team needed and the team won,” said the right-handed batswoman.”

Not worrying about her fitness during the match against Australia, the batter added, “It was not at all difficult in terms of fitness, as I like fitness and like to play football. There were injuries, but thanks to physio, I did alright.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd