Playing under Alastair Cook groomed me well for captain’s role, says Joe Root

England captain Joe Root while talking to Sky Sports has admitted that playing under Alastair Cook and being his deputy in the last few years has helped the right-handed batsman to enhance his captaincy skills.

“I wouldn’t say I’m necessarily a natural leader but becoming more senior within the side and being vice-captain over the last few years will definitely help in that respect,” Root said. “A balance of those two and someone like Mike Brearley… the way he was able to manage so many big characters, all in one dressing room, and get the best out of them, turn a series around against Australia (in 1981)…” Root added.

Talking about his plans as the captain of the side, Root insisted that he would stick to the natural game.

“I want it to be quite natural, not have all these grand plans in place and then something change or not go to plan and then feel like you’re back to square one. I want to be quite instinctive with it from the start. I think (being instinctive) has been one of my big strengths as a player, as a batsman, and I think it would be silly not to go with something that has served me so well in other departments,” the right-handed batsman said.

Root suggested that Ben Stokes who has been assigned the role of vice-captain of the English side will play a massive role in his team’s performance.

“He is going to play a massive role, You’ve seen how his cricket has developed over the last year or so and he is the sort of person, the more you give him, the more you get from him. I think it’s great that he’s got this chance to become a bit more of a leader in the dressing room, as vice-captain. So he, along with the other senior guys like Stuart Broad, Jimmy Anderson and Cooky, obviously, will be massive for us moving forward,” Root concluded.

