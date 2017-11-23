Playing Test cricket for Australia is still a huge goal for me, says Jason Behrendorff

Jason Behrendorff bowled impressively in the series against India. (Source: AP) Jason Behrendorff bowled impressively in the series against India. (Source: AP)

Australia fast bowler Jason Behrendorff is one of the most talented left-arm seamers. After an impressive T20 series against India Beherendorff is looking forward to earning a spot on the Test side. However, what concerns him is his perennial l problem of back injury.

“It’s the old stress fracture that has cracked in the past. It’s not fully healed, and it will never fully heal. There’s a few issues with the scar tissue involved in that, getting flared up. At this point, it’s still quite raw and so that’s why I can have some flare-ups at times. Quite a few guys have similar fractures to mine. I think it’s called a nonunion, so it doesn’t heal completely any more,” cricket.com.au quoted him saying.

“I’ve been told a few guys have dealt with it in the past and have had good success stories after it. They’re hoping my back will settle down and adapt a bit more.”

“Every young cricketer growing up wants to play Test cricket for Australia and that’s still a huge goal for me,” he said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd