Playing the full season of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will help me bowl well in South Africa: Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav will leave for South Africa on January 24. (Source: File) Kuldeep Yadav will leave for South Africa on January 24. (Source: File)

Kuldeep Yadav revealed that playing the entirety of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy is helping him keep in good shape ahead of the ODI series in South Africa. Stating that he is in a good rhythm Kuldeep said that he is hoping to have a good time with the ball in the rainbow nation.

“So far it has been good. I have played the full T20 season (Syed Mushtaq Ali). My rhythm is good so hopefully I will be able to continue bowling well there (in South Africa) as well,” Kuldeep said in an interview with the PTI.

Speaking about the importance of the domestic T20 tournament, Yadav said, “Every game here is important as an individual and as a team. The team needs you and it is a matter of pride to play for the state always. The state has given you everything so I came to play.”

“It also gives you good match practice as you get to play against big players,” he said before adding, “You will leak runs in T20 cricket. T20 is all about how many wickets you take. Wickets help the team in this format.”

“When there is a score of 230 plus on the board, you know the opposition will go for runs. I always look to take wickets and not restrict runs. If I look to restrict runs, I can end up conceding more maybe,” he said.

Reflecting on his improved standards of fintess, the youngster said, “When you are playing for India you have to be fit. Also if you want to survive for a long time, fitness is very important. I have been working a lot on my fitness for the last two years,” he said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd