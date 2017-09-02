Playing Peter Handscomb as a wicketkeeper would be a mistake, says Ian Healy

Matthew Wade scored 9 runs and gave away 30 byes in the first Test against Bangladesh. (Source: AP) Matthew Wade scored 9 runs and gave away 30 byes in the first Test against Bangladesh. (Source: AP)

After suffering their lone defeat to Bangladesh in their first Test match in over a decade, coach Darren Lehmann hinted that Peter Handscomb could take up the wicket-keeping duty for the second Test after Matthew Wade failed with both bat and gloves in both the innings. Raising several questions, former glovesman Ian Healy said that picking a part-time keeper in conditions as challenging as that of in Bangladesh would be a mistake.

“That’s not going to help anyone. You risk compromising Handscomb’s batting, and I don’t imagine the bowlers would be filled with confidence knowing there’s a part-timer at the other end with the gloves on,” Healy told Wide World of Sports.

However, the former keeper expects Peter Nevill find a place in Australia squad for the upcoming summer Ashes, if Wade fails to put up a great show with the bat in the second Test in Chittagong. “I consider Nevill the best gloveman in the country. If Wade struggles then the selectors will definitely be looking around. And the Ashes is no time to be looking at someone new. If it’s not Wade, they have to go back to Nevill.”

While the pitch in Dhaka supported the spinners and displayed plenty of turn and inconsistent bounce, Wade conceded 30 byes. But Healy was not fazed by the extras on what was one of the more unpredictable wicket the current Australian pack has played on.

“I’m not looking too much at the 30 byes,” said Healy. “It was a really difficult pitch to keep on, there were some balls coming through shin high, and others disappearing over the batsman’s shoulder. I can’t ever remember in my career having to deal with that. You always expected plenty of turn in places like India or Pakistan, but the inconsistent bounce is a nightmare for a keeper,” he added.

With few changes expected in Australia’s playing XI, especially after Josh Hazlewood picked up a side strain during the first Test, Healy feels playing with three spinners might be even more tough for the 29-year wicketkeeper-batsman.

“It’s been tough for Wade this year given the pitches they’ve played on in India and now here in Bangladesh, and it might be even tougher for him in the second Test if they play three spinners,” Healy concluded.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd