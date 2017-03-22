Playing on a loop

Ashwin has taken 78 wickets in 12 Tests this season. But he has also broken other records along the way, including that of the most number of balls bowled in a season. AP Ashwin has taken 78 wickets in 12 Tests this season. But he has also broken other records along the way, including that of the most number of balls bowled in a season. AP

Even Kapil Dev had fatigue pangs. The most athletic Indian cricketer ever and his captain Sunil Gavaskar came up with a plan. “Gavaskar will be standing at mid-on, and after every two deliveries, he would come up and we will talk random things, but with a serious face. The umpires would think we were talking strategies. The small breaks ensured that I could bowl long spells with the same intensity without breaking down,” reminisced Kapil, on the occasion of celebrating India’s 500th Test.

Fatigue — mental or physical — for long was misinterpreted as the malaise of fast bowlers. A former India physical trainer once jested, “Bowling alone deserve to be an Olympic event. They do everything that a decathlete does — sprint, jump, leap, hurl.” The spinners, it’s generally assumed, aren’t as much prone to fatigue as are the faster men. But in the twilight of a lengthy home season, if Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja chorus that they are feeling tired, they are fully justified.

Consider these numbers. In the last 12 Tests beginning from the first against New Zealand in Kanpur, that’s in the space of 179 days, Ashwin has rotated his shoulders for as many as 4209 deliveries, the most by any Indian bowler in a season; Jadeja’s corresponding number is 4,104. So a combined number of 8,313 deliveries (1385.3 overs) in a little under six months.

Even their coach Anil Kumble’s workload in his days pales in comparison. It was Kumble who had bowled 3673 balls in 2004-05 in 11 matches — it was the record for most in a season by any bowler until the start of this month when Ashwin pushed the barrier in the first innings of the Bangalore Test. Before Kumble, to find the fourth man on the list, we have to spin past the Bedi-Prasanna era, back to 1954-55 when Vinoo Mankad clocked 3662 balls in 9 games. And Ashwin and Jadeja still have a Test left.

Virat Kohli too was stunned at the numbers. “How many, how many? Oh…” he said in disbelief at the end of the Ranchi Test. “I did not know, that sounds a lot! We have got to see how many games we want to play them in terms of the shorter formats and going forward if we have a hectic season, because they are very valuable Test bowlers for us. That is the only way you can manage workloads.”

That prompts the question whether it would be prudent for Ashwin and Jadeja to be careful about their workload in IPL. It might be 60 overs probably, but the fatigue, incessant travel and pressure in the matches cannot be a good thing, surely?

To put these numbers into perspective, former left-arm spinner Venkatapathy Raju sent down 7602 balls in his 28 matches, collected over 11 years, 700-odd deliveries fewer than India’s latest spin pair. Another former spinner Narendra Hirwani bowled only 89 more balls in 28 innings, scattered across eight years. In more recent times, Amit Mishra has bowled 5103 balls over 9 years.

Maybe, that reflected in Indian spinners’s collective (in)efficiency on the final day of the third Test, especially Ashwin’s. True, the pitch didn’t reciprocate their effort, but on less supportive strips, Ashwin has weaved his traps and purchased wickets. Even the fitter Jadeja, for whom bowling long spells comes habitually, was visibly tired in the second session, and consequently couldn’t rip the ball as much as he has done this season.

But the disparity wasn’t as pronounced as Ashwin’s — which, Raju, considers is due to Jadeja’s simple, repeatable action. “Ashwin puts more shoulder into his action, so he might tire faster. Jadeja keeps it very simple, that’s the reason why he can bowl longer spells than Ashwin but sustaining the same intensity,” Raju points out.

He says the mental drain can be greater than the physican strain. “You are always planning and plotting, where to bowl , what to bowl, how much should you turn, how much should you flight the ball, and things like that. What you have is a few seconds and then you have to start going through the process all over again.”

The repetitiveness can be desolately monotonous, especially if you are going unrewarded and especially if it’s the end of the season. “Even at the end of a domestic season we used to long for the last day of the season,” Raju says. “Not that we didn’t enjoy playing the game — once we were on the field bowling, we never thought of such things, but your mind and body wouldn’t always listen. Like the mobile batteries, it needs to be recharged,” he says.

It all showed up in the field of play. In Bangalore, Ashwin went wicketless for 49 overs for two wickets in Australia’s first innings when he incidentally “broke” Kumble’s season record for number of deliveries. In Ranchi, he bowled 64 overs for two wickets in the match. Jadeja bowled almost 94 overs in the Ranchi Test. The most plausible method to recharge the batteries is to share the workload. “Maybe, we could have played three spinners, like in our days but we could afford it because we had two fast-bowling all-rounders. Manoj Prabhakar opened the innings and Kapil Dev batted at No 6. But now we don’t have such luxury. So we could have rested them for a match or two, and played someone like Kuldeep Yadav or Amit Mishra instead,” he says.

But you can understand the captain’s dilemma. Virat Kohli would obviously want his best spinners all the time. “You can’t think of the fact that he bowled 3,000 balls in the season and I need to make him stop because if you want to win a game, you need to push guys,” he says. He is doing what most skipper would.

So the only way to address the fatigue factor, Kohli reckons, is to regulate their workload in the shorter versions. “It is different formats when they arrive — that is where you can manage workloads and you certainly want to look into it.

We have done that in the past as well. And that’s certainly going to be followed in the future because you need to maintain a core group of Test bowlers that you need all the time and it is not a difficult thing to do. But yes, one should be aware of that,” he said. Or formulate something as practical as Kapil and Gavaskar did. Not easy, of course, when Jadeja is used to finishing a over in a minute.

