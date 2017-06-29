Playing in South Africa will be a good opportunity, and a challenge: Vijay Shankar

Vijay Shankar is a part of India ‘A’ limited overs squad. (Source: Express Archive) Vijay Shankar is a part of India ‘A’ limited overs squad. (Source: Express Archive)

Tamil Nadu limited overs captain Vijay Shankar has been picked in India ‘A’ squad for the tri-series in South Africa and said that this is a good opportunity for him and he would be sticking to his natural game. The tournament also features Australia ‘A’.

“Playing in South Africa will be a good opportunity and a challenge. My focus will be to play my natural game. If I can perform to the best of my ability, I will be more than happy and the rest will follow,” the 26-year old all-rounder told PTI. Shankar missed out playing in the India ‘A’ side last year in Australia after sustaining injury.

“It was painful. To play for India is my dream and that tour (of Australia) would have taken me a step closer. So, this time I am not getting too excited. Till I go there (South Africa) and play matches, I want to be normal,” he said.

“I want to enjoy my cricket. That is my priority now. After what happened last year, I am not getting too far ahead. The tour is important for me to gain experience and do well,” he said.

Talking about the exposure that he has got in the Indian Premier League while being a part of Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise, Shankar insisted that playing with world class players has helped him enhance his game.

“I am happy because we won two major tournaments. Most importantly, we won the Deodhar Trophy this year and we are the only state team to do so, which is a big achievement. Doing well in the domestic tourneys is also good for the players as their performances will get noticed. “Being part of the IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad also had a huge impact. Rubbing shoulders with the top players was a great experience. The intensity of their practice and work is something I am striving to imbibe,” he said.

Tamil Nadu captain told that he had learnt a lot from Australia and Sunrisers Hyderabad opener David Warner while watching and interacting with him.

“His positive approach seems to have rubbed off on me. Also, I learnt by watching the big names (in the Sunrisers team) as to how they adapt to different conditions and situations. I am glad I was able to do reasonably well in the chances I got,” he added.

India ‘A’ squad for ODI: Mandeep Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Manish Pandey (Captain), Deepak Hooda, Karun Nair, Krunal Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Vijay Shankar, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jayant Yadav, Basil Thampi, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Siddarth Kaul.

