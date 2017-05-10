Playing at home is going to make a massive difference and hopefully we can win Champions Trophy: Moeen Ali

England made it to the finals of the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy but lost to India by 5 runs. (Source: AP) England made it to the finals of the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy but lost to India by 5 runs. (Source: AP)

The ICC Champions Trophy is set to commence from June 1 where the last edition’s runners-up England will take on Bangladesh in London. The English side deserve to go into the tournament with the tag of favourites, all-rounder Moeen Ali said while interacting with media.

“The team we have at the moment, we deserve that tag,” Moeen told the British media. “Playing at home is going to make a massive difference and hopefully we can win the trophy,”added Ali.

Talking about the preparations, the right-handed off-spinner revealed that the preparations for the tournament are going well for the English side.

“We have lost a couple of finals recently but over the last couple of years we have played very well in preparation for this trophy,” the 29-year-old said.

England lost the 2013 final to India by 5 runs but the left-handed batsman looked positive about winning the competition if they make it to the finals.

“Hopefully if we get to the final we can overcome the final step and win it. We have gained experience from the T20 World Cup so it will definitely help us.”

Moeen ali also talked about the Eoin Morgan’s leadership and how the team’s mind set has changed. England recently won a 2-match ODI series against Ireland after thumping them 2-0.

“The mindset of the players has changed,” Moeen said “He wants us to play without fear and to hit the lights out.”

England made it to the finals of the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy but lost to India in a rain-affected match that was reduced to a 20-over game.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd