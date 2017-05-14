Players’ union urges Cricket Australia to mediate over wages standoff

The CA said last week that they would not pay their star players if the proposed remuneration overhaul was not accepted. (Source: Reuters) The CA said last week that they would not pay their star players if the proposed remuneration overhaul was not accepted. (Source: Reuters)

After Cricket Australia threatened not to pay their players beyond June 30, the players’ union called on the governing body to mediate and resolve the issue.

The CA said last week that they would not pay their star players if the proposed remuneration overhaul was not accepted. However, the Australian Cricketers’ Association did not look like they would accept the CA chief executive James Sutherland’s email offer.

Alistair Nicholson, ACA’s chief executive, expressed disappointment over CA ‘threatning the players’. He siad, “Clearly, we are disappointed that CA are threatening the players. It’s also a window into the nature of CA’s behaviour in these negotiations so far.” Nicholson said.

Nicolson said that they are facing ‘incoherence and aggression.’ “There is incoherence and aggression in what we have experienced at the negotiating table from CA.”

He said that the CA threatened the players a day after some top players were offered multi-year deals. He however said that the players have offered to take part in mediation.

“However, despite these threats, the players affirm their offer to participate in independent mediation,” he added.

“Quite simply, one side entered these negotiations in good faith with an intent to provide a win/win result, and the other is trying to remove player unity and drive a wedge in Australian cricket.

“The point lost on CA is that the players will not respond to threats, whilst broadcasters and sponsors need certainty.”

Nicolson said that CA needs to mediate for the good of the game instead of threatning their own players and creating uncertainty.

Peter Handscomb feels that all players should be treated equally as every player has a role in gorwing cricket. He told the Sunday Age newspaper, “It’s about being a partner in the game. It’s huge for the players. We all feel we have a genuine role in growing cricket.”

“We’re putting ourselves out there in public, playing and promoting the game all the time. The revenue-share model helps us feel that we’re really part of the successes or failures,” he added.

Australian players, both former and current, including Pat Cummins and Mitchell Johnson have been tweeting on ‘fairshare.’

