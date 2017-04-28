Latest News

Players reject Cricket Australia pay offer

CA released their proposal last month, offering large salary increases, particularly for women.

By: Reuters | Sydney | Published:April 28, 2017 12:47 pm
Cricket Australia, Cricket Australia news, Cricket Australia updates, Cricket Australia salary, sports news, sports, cricket news, Cricket, Indian Express CA precede the expiry of the current five-year deal, which runs out at the end of June. (Source: PTI)

Australia’s professional cricketers rejected a pay offer from the sport’s governing body on Friday, saying the proposal was “a win for cricket administrators but a loss for cricket”.

The already protracted and sometimes rancorous negotiations between the players’ union and Cricket Australia (CA) precede the expiry of the current five-year deal, which runs out at the end of June.

CA released their proposal last month, offering large salary increases, particularly for women, but breaking with the 20-year model of a fixed percentage of revenue from the game going to the cricketers.

That break and a number of other factors proved unacceptable to the Australian Cricketers Association (ACA), who laid out a counter-proposal in a statement on Friday.

“The ACA on behalf of Australia’s cricketers has today rejected Cricket Australia’s pay and conditions proposal,” read a statement.

“The ACA also expresses frustration that what should be a relatively simple and good faith negotiation has not proceeded in this way. “The fact that CA has, despite various attempts to do so, produced no logical reason to break the successful partnership model and longstanding relationship with players, leaves the players unclear as to CA’s objectives.” CA chief James Sutherland also released a statement saying the governing body was confident that a deal would be struck before the end of June but that they were determined to “upgrade the revenue-share model”.

“We understand their commitment to the existing model, but the fact is that the world has changed, and it needs to be updated to take that into account,” he said.

“It has to include women, it has to support our juniors and community cricket clubs, and it has to provide greater financial certainty for all players, at every level.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

2014 (U-19 World cup) ke baad fitness pey zyaada focus diya 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

32nd T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 28, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils

Eden Gardens, Kolkata
TODAY

33rd T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 28, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

34th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 29, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

35th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 29, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Mumbai Indians

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

36th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 30, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali