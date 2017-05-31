Players potentially gain from IPL experience: Andrew Strauss

Ben Stokes scored a hundred against South Africa in their 3-match bilateral series. (Source: Reuters) Ben Stokes scored a hundred against South Africa in their 3-match bilateral series. (Source: Reuters)

Former England captain Andrew Strauss believes that sending the English players to play Indian Premier League has been a gain for his side and the league has been helpful in improving their form and also said that the injuries are part and parcel of a sportsman’s life.

“That is the slight risk you take when you make people available for a chunk of cricket that is outside the international schedule,” Strauss told reporters.

“Injuries are part and parcel of life, but on one hand you weigh up the potential risk and on the other you ask what they can potentially gain from that experience. That’s what forms the decision,” the former captain added.

Talking about Ben Stokes, Strauss said that the left-handed batsman has become more mature and has also improved his bowling especially in the death overs.

“We’ve seen that already with the maturity that Ben is playing with the bat. And it looked like he’s improved his bowling at the death tremendously too,” he said of the all-rounder.

Strauss hailed the kind of experience his players have got after playing with some experienced customers in the IPL.

“I think Chris Woakes was saying that to go there, to learn from the best players in the world and pit themselves against the best players in the world. “They come back from that experience knowing they’re as good as anyone out there. The deep-rooted belief they get from that is massively important,” Strauss added.

Strauss didn’t look convinced about the players missing Test matches over T20 games.

“Personally, I think that’s unlikely,” he said.

“When you get to the stage where you’re missing Test matches to play in IPL that sends out a very strong message about where your priorities are and I would be uncomfortable with that,” he added.

