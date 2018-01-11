Players miffed with BCCI’s decision to revert back to SG balls for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

BCCI has decided to go back to its previous policy of using white SG balls. (Source: AP) BCCI has decided to go back to its previous policy of using white SG balls. (Source: AP)

In the latest development, The Board Of Control For Cricket In India (BCCI) has decided to revert back to its previous policy of using white SG balls for the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 domestic tournament. While the cricket board stated that this a new and upgraded variety of the SG white ball, players are miffed with this decision.

Earlier, in 2015, the BCCI had called for the use of Kookaburra Turf ball (which is used in international matches) so that players can get a knowhow of the international scenario. However, the decision to go back to SG balls hasn’t gone down well with the players participating in the ongoing tournament.

“I don’t know why they are using this ball. This doesn’t feel right at all,” TOI quoted an India cricketer saying. “If the ODIs and T20Is at home are played with the Kookaburra Turf balls, it makes little sense to play with these balls in domestic T20,” the player added.

Explaining the difference between the two, the player said, “The seam is a lot more pronounced. The balls is taking a lot more turn and if the morning pitch has some assistance, it moves a lot more than usual.”

Meanwhile, a BCCi official spoke to TOI and said, “This is a newly upgraded variety of the SG white ball. It is being tested for the first time in this tournament,” a BCCI official told TOI.

The main difference between the two varieties is that the SG balls are handmade while the Kookaburra is machine-made.

