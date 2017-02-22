Players know and seize key moments: Anil Kumble

Anil Kumble Anil Kumble

At the pre-match press conference, India coach Anil Kumble made clear his team weren’t taking Australia lightly. Even though the team are on an unbeaten streak of seven Test series and are looking good to extend it, Kumble refused to look beyond the first Test. Excerpts from the interaction.

On the Aussie challenge

“We respect every opposition. We spoke about this even before the season started with New Zealand. England was tougher. We all know the Australian team. They are really professional, but I would like to treat them as any other team. I don’t think we need to attach any other significance to this series other than that we need to do to tick all those boxes we have been ticking over last six to eight months. They are a good side, have some good batters and bowlers. The approach they tend to take is to be aggressive. We are aware of it and we will put together strategies in place to counter that.”

On India’s chances in series

“We don’t want to look too far ahead. We would like to start off on a good note here. We take one game at a time. Right at start of New Zealand series we looked at the entire season. It’s important to start every Test with the first session, that’s how we look at things we want to start on a good note. Here also we are looking at the first session.”

On seizing key moments

“To recognise the key moments, you need experience and we have it. We have won the key moments in the past few Tests. The team knows which are the key moments, the role of captain (Virat Kolhi) is important and he has led from the front. We are happy at this juncture leading up to this series. All players in the squad have had good run-ins with bat or ball and I am really happy with the way at this juncture leading up to the Test series. If you look at our playing eleven it has not been the same (in every game) and that is the beauty of this team. Whoever has come into the side has contributed.”

On large 16-man squad

“We want to put together a squad which we want to keep going forward. They all want to be a part of the team and for us to build a champion side — this is the 14th Test out of 17 this season. It’s keeping the team together that has got these results. We want options for any eventuality. We had injuries in the past just before the game or on day of match. We want to keep team together and build on who will be a part of the Test arena, barring one or two, for a long time.”

On having domestic players with the squad

“We have Aniket Choudhary, Basil Thampi, Nathu Singh who are part of our schemes. Before the New Zealand we had Jayant Yadav as part of this kind of a crew who helped us prepare for the Tests. I haven’t had a chance to work with them. I hardly get time to look at other domestic bowlers so I try and engage them ahead of a Test match. It’s not necessary that they will be a part of the squad in near future, but looking at the series coming up or even far ahead it’s good to have them in the scheme of things and bring them into the work culture that we all expect and is needed for success at the international level.”