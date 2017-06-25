Players have shown a lot of professionalism in dealing with Anil Kumble’s exit, says Sanjay Bangar

Sanjay Bangar has worked with Team India as batting coach since August 2014. (Source: AP) Sanjay Bangar has worked with Team India as batting coach since August 2014. (Source: AP)

Veteran Indian cricketer and team India’s batting coach, Sanjay Bangar has said that after Anil Kumble’s exit from the Indian side the players are coping well and slowly getting accustomed to the circumstances. However, he also stated that Kumble’s departure has left a void in the team.

“We are professionals and such things are part and parcel of any organisation where changes happen. The support staff and the players have shown a lot of professionalism in compartmentalizing the issues and so far we have coped up really well,” said Bangar.

“Everyone’s contributed towards it and as I said earlier, when you part ways it’s never easy. You need to accept that at times such things are going to happen, have happened in the past. But what is of paramount importance is that Indian cricket should keep moving forward and the performances of the team shouldn’t really be affected in any manner.”

“Yes, Anil was doubling up. There were a lot of positive results under him. We all know that the team enjoyed a lot of success. The void, there is definitely a bit of lacuna but the experience that this team possesses – when you have a Mahendra Singh Dhoni, a Yuvraj Singh and Virat Kohli, who’ve played close to 700 international games, they’re doing a lot of work behind the scenes, they are guiding the players.”

Bangar also spoke about the senior players in the team and said, “It’s not only the coaching staff, the mentoring that they do and the exchange of ideas among them, there is a wealth of knowledge which the players benefit from.

Bangar also gave his views on the captain-coach relationship and said, “It’s not only the coach and the captain, it’s also the relationship and trust between the coach and all the players. Basically, it’s a work in progress that requires a lot of time to earn the trust of the players. “Once you do that, the job and the responsibilities of the coach become that much more easy. That is something that I’ve learnt to work (with).”

