Players have had a huge win: Allan Border after new pay deal

The cricketers of Australia had a huge win after settlign the play dispute with Cricket Australia, former captain of the Australian cricket team Allan Border has told the Guardian on Friday.

Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers Association (ACA) ended the pay dispute after coming to an “in-principle agreement” which was signed on Thursday after a face-to-face discussion.

“The players have had a huge win,” Guardian quoted Border as saying. “This has been a total knock-out in the 15th round for the players. They should be very happy with the situation, particularly the girls,” he added.

After the new deal, Australia’s state and internationals are guaranteed to pocket a 30 percent of the revenue, which is expected to be approximately USD 1.67 billion, for the next five years. The female will get an increase of USD 47.7 million in their payment which earlier were USD 7.5 million and will now be USD 55.2 million.

The deal also give USD 30 million for grassroot cricket but Border raised serious concerns regarding that and questioned how it will help at that level?

“I can’t quite work out grassroots cricket [though], what’s going to change? They still go out there and do their chook raffles and fundraising events and nothing much has changed as far as I can tell,” said Border.

With the despite settled, Australia will see their Bangladesh go on as per schedule. It is scheduled to begin on August 22. The team will then travel to India for ODI and T20I series before the summer Ashes series against England.

The confirmation of Bangladesh tour has provided a relief to Bangladesh Cricket Board as Australia players had threatened to boycott the tour if the dispute did not get settled.

“It’s great news for Bangladesh. Definitely we are very happy to see the problem has resolved,” BCB boss Nizamuddin Chowdhury said. “Their next commitment is in Bangladesh. Now after the dispute is resolved, we can look forward to hosting them,” he added.

