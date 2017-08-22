Only in Express

Players, BCCI unhappy with Nike

Nike has been associated with Indian cricket team since 2006 when it became the official kit sponsor. In 2016 it paid approximately Rs 370 crores to be Indian team kit sponsor till 2020

Written by Devendra Pandey | Mumbai | Published:August 22, 2017 2:20 am
The Indian cricket board is unhappy with Nike, the kit sponsor for Indian team, for providing sub-standard clothing to the players over the past few months. It’s learnt that the Indian players complained about the clothing and subsequently, the two top BCCI employees — Chief Executive Officer Rahul Johri and General Manager game development Ratnakar Shetty — raised the issue with the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA). BCCI CEO Johri confirmed to The Indian Express that issue was raised in a meeting with COA whose chairman Vinod Rai expressed his concerns.

“It (Nike’s clothing) has come up for discussion in last COA meeting and chairman CoA (Vinod Rai) took it very strongly. The team cannot have sub-standard kits and we will be engaging with Nike and he has asked to put our case strongly. We have to engage with them, we will have a meeting with them (Nike) next week and try to resolve it at earliest,” Johri said. Nike India communications head Keerthana Ramakrishnan did not respond to emails or text messages.

Nike has been associated with Indian cricket team since 2006 when it became the official kit sponsor. In 2016 it paid approximately Rs 370 crores to be Indian team kit sponsor till 2020. Their contract runs from 1 Jan 2016 to 30 September 2020 — and they pay Rs 87,34,000 per match.

