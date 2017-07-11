Players are exposed to more matches through TNPL: Lakshmipathy Balaji

L. Balaji credits TNPL for enhancing talent of young cricketers. (Source: Express Archive) L. Balaji credits TNPL for enhancing talent of young cricketers. (Source: Express Archive)

The Tamil Nadu Premier League is set to commence from July 22 in Chennai and the first match is scheduled to take place between Albert Tuti Patriots and Dindigul Dragons. Hailing the tournament’s success that began in 2016, former Indian bowler Lakshmipathy Balaji has credited TNPL for producing some talented players from the state.

“The tournament was a success in the first year and whenever I travel out of the state a lot of people were talking about the nice way it was conducted. Talents like T Natarajan and N Jagadeesan came to the fore in TNPL-1,” he told PTI.

Balaji appreciated the kind of opportunities the youngsters have been getting through the tournament and how it has been helpful in enhancing their game and talent.

“Youngsters are getting more opportunities because of TNPL and it has helped them develop quicker. They are also exposed to more matches against better players, which benefits them,” Balaji, the bowling coach of Tamil Nadu team, said.

Talking about the fans, the right-arm fast bowler said that he expects more connect with the franchises in this edition.

“I expect more fans to connect to the franchises this year, which will help the league grown,” he added.

Tamil Nadu Premier League features players like Dinesh Karthik, R Ashwin, Abhinav Mukund, Murali Vijay, S Badrinath.

