Players approached by bookies in PSL 2018: Reports

Last year’s spot-fixing scandal had proven to be a big embarrassment for Pakistan cricket. (Source: Pakistan Super League Twitter) Last year’s spot-fixing scandal had proven to be a big embarrassment for Pakistan cricket. (Source: Pakistan Super League Twitter)

The Pakistan Super League is no stranger to the menace of match-fixing and in the latest jolt to the PSL, reports suggest that players were once again approached by bookies. This was after a PCB official revealed that two of the players featuring in the PSL was targeted by bookies via social media websites. The identity of the players is yet to be disclosed. However, the efforts were thwarted by the PCB’s anti-corruption unit.

“A couple of players were approached through social media apps but they did not respond to the bookie and reported the matter to us,” dawn.com quoted a PCB official saying. “We are watching out for the culprits,” he added.

Last year, Pakistan cricketers Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif were suspended by the PCB for a period of five years after the PCB’s anti-corruption unit found them guilty of corruption. Nasir Jamshed was another player who was slapped with a one-year ban for involvement in PSL spot-fixing scandal.

However, in a bid to avoid the embarrassment of last year’s scandal, the Pakistan Cricket Board has enforced stringent measures in the ongoing tournament in the UAE. “The website based in London is keeping track of all bets placed on the PSL matches from all over the world and if they notice or pick up any unusual betting patterns on the tournament they will report it to the PCB’s ACU with all details,” PTI had quoted a board official as saying.

