Players abroad, ill: Chaos reigns as domestic season begins

The 2017-18 Indian domestic season is off to an inauspicious start with the build-up to the first day’s play of the Duleep Trophy mired in colossal confusion. Not only are the teams and coaches making SOS calls to physios and trainers; they are also faced with some players being ruled out on the eve of the match due to injury and a couple who aren’t even in the country.

The lack of clarity over the Duleep Trophy actually taking place — after the BCCI had chosen to scrap the historic tournament initially — has meant that even the broadcasters couldn’t make arrangements on time for the opening match in Lucknow and will now only be showing the final from September 25 to 29.

Fast bowler Ishant Sharma was originally picked in the India Blue squad but it turns out he’s in England looking for a county stint. It’s learnt that he informed the BCCI about his unavailability recently after the squads were picked a week ago. All-rounder Parvez Rasool, meanwhile, is on a Haj pilgrimage and will miss out on India Green’s first match on Thursday.

Two other players, Shreyas Iyer and Vijay Shankar, have had to be replaced at the last minute after they were picked in the India Green and India Blue squads respectively, despite not having recovered fully from injury. Iyer has been suffering from a knee problem for sometime while Shankar had returned home from India A’s tour to South Africa last month with a shoulder injury.

The selection committee, meanwhile, have cleared themselves of being responsible for the confusion, revealing that they had been asked to pick the squads at the last minute before the players could go through with their necessary fitness tests.

“It’s only after we picked the squad that they underwent the fitness tests where the physios informed some of them that they had not completely recovered from their niggles and advised them a few more days of rest,” said one selector.

To make matters worse, India Red captain and Test opener Abhinav Mukund didn’t travel to Lucknow for the opening match due to illness. But Mukund’s failure to inform the BCCI on time about his unavailability led to further chaos, with the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association’s (UPCA) liasion officer having to wait for a few hours outside the airport for him to arrive.

“His tickets and car were booked. We sent out liaison officer to pick him up but he never turned up. We called BCCI and after a few hours we got to know that Mukund is not coming as he is not feeling well,” a UPCA official told The Indian Express.

No Mukund means there’s no clarity on who will walk out for the toss for India Red on Thursday for the day-night encounter at the Ekana International Cricket Stadium. Fellow Tamil Nadu cricketer Dinesh Karthik is the most likely candidate to take over.

Mumbai fast bowler Dhawal Kulkarni too has taken ill on the eve of the match and will be missing out. The eleventh hour frenzy resulting from the unexpected exodus of players has sent the BCCI looking for replacements and some forced shuffling of the teams. India pacer Varun Aaron and Chattisgarh’s Pankaj Rao have been called in while Siddharth Kaul, who was originally picked for India Green, will now play for India Red on Thursday.

Ambati Rayudu, who’s been making headlines of late for the wrong reasons, too was ruled out due to an issue with his knee. Mumbai’s teenaged opener Prithvi Shaw, who led the India under-19 team to a one-day whitewash in England recently, is set to take his place.

Surprisingly, the BCCI didn’t think it necessary to make an official announcement about the many last-minute changes to the squads. The board had after only reinstated the Duleep Trophy after their decision to not have it this year had caused a furore. The two venues, Lucknow and Kanpur, had to get their stadiums ready quickly. The broadcasters, who it’s learnt had been verbally told of there being “no Duleep Trophy” this season, meanwhile, will have to skip telecasting the opening game of the domestic season.

The Duleep Trophy, like last year, will once again be played with a pink ball and under lights, and will prove to be a crucial platform for a number of players at different stages of their career.

