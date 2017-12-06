Player retention main agenda on the table as IPL Governing Council meets

The IPL stakeholders had met in Mumbai on November 21 but failed to reach any consensus on player retention and the right-to-match card. (Source: IPL) The IPL stakeholders had met in Mumbai on November 21 but failed to reach any consensus on player retention and the right-to-match card. (Source: IPL)

The IPL Governing Council meeting in Delhi on Wednesday has eight items on its agenda, but Item No. 3 — Discussion on Player Regulations 2018 onwards — is likely to take centrestage. With Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) returning to the fold after serving two-year suspensions, the BCCI had asked the franchises how many players they would like to retain. The franchises, however, have different views on the matter.

The IPL stakeholders had met in Mumbai on November 21 but failed to reach any consensus on player retention and the right-to-match card. One franchise was reportedly in favour of retaining five players, while another proposed one player retained per team. Rajasthan Royals, it is learnt, wanted everyone to go back to the auction pool. Wednesday’s meeting will take Item No. 2 – Update on Franchise Owners Meeting – as the reference point. The final decision lies with the governing council and it will have to strike a balance between retention and the right-to-match card.

Some franchises prefer continuity around their current captains. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are led by Indian cricket’s biggest star, Virat Kohli. Mumbai Indians have won the IPL three times under Rohit Sharma. And after being forced to part ways with MS Dhoni, CSK are now seemingly determined to bring back their ‘home’ boy. For the last two years, Dhoni played for Rising Pune Supergiant as CSK served a suspension. But that was a temporary arrangement, as Pune, along with Gujarat Lions, are now done with their IPL stints. The tournament will remain an eight-team affair.

In 2015, when Pune and Gujarat became the two new IPL franchises for two years, they were given an opportunity to pick players from the suspended franchises – CSK and Royals – through a player draft. But the method is unlikely to be followed this time for the two old franchises.

The GC meeting might also take a decision on an overall increase in salary cap.

CSK ownership

Item No. 4 on the agenda is listed as, ‘Update on CSK Legal opinion’. The franchise, which was owned by India Cements, is now under a trust named Chennai Super Kings Sports Company Limited. CSK have already put forward a request to change its ownership, while the BCCI sought legal opinion on this. An update will be tabled on Wednesday.

Kochi Tuskers

Kochi Tuskers have won the arbitration against the BCCI over their termination from the IPL, with the RC Lahoti-headed panel directing the cricket board to pay Rs 550 crore as compensation, and 18 per cent annual penalty on failing to do so. The GC, however, is unlikely to discuss this on Wednesday, as it has now become a General Body subject – listed as an item on the agenda for the December 11 Special General Meeting.

Other items

Other items on the GC agenda include ‘Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab venues for 2018’, ‘Release Fee to overseas boards for players availability’ and ‘Sponsorship Sales Process’.

Meanwhile, the Committee of Administrators (CoA), too, will have its meeting in Delhi on Wednesday.

