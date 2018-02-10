Pink ODI: Why South Africa will wear pink against India at Johannesburg?

Pink will be the theme at New Wanderers Stadium on Saturday. (Source: youtube) Pink will be the theme at New Wanderers Stadium on Saturday. (Source: youtube)

Pink will be the colour at New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg on Saturday as hosts, South Africa square off against India in the fourth One Day International. First held in 2011, Saturday will be the sixth occasion when the Proteas play a Pink ODI. Interestingly, they have never lost a match in pink. But what most fans will be wondering is why do the men in green wear the Pink jersey? The reason behind it is to raise awareness about breast cancer. This year’s Pink ODI involves a massive drive to collect money for the Breast Cancer Clinic at the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital and help in the treatment of cancer patients. According to local media reports, the aim is to collect than more than Rand 1 million and for that, not only the players but fans have also been encouraged to wear pink attire to the ground.

The South African one-day squad has constantly supported the ‘PinkDrive’ campaign and the main cause of the Pink ODI is to unite South African cricket fans and the nation at large in raising awareness and funds for breast cancer. “The annual Pink Day ODI featured at the Bidvest Wanderers stadium is a big occasion for us. With the risk of breast cancer and its high impact on a family, we are proud of our support in raising awareness and mobilising cricket fans through the PinkDrive campaign,” CSA Chief Executive, Haroon Lorgat is quoted as saying in the board’s official website. “PinkDrive is one of our foremost social programmes and proves how sport can play a broader role in society,” he added. #PitchUpInPink is being used on social media. Fans will recall that a similar initiative is taken at the Pink Test in Sydney.

Here’s what the #SBProteas will be wearing today. Take your selfie in pink here http://t.co/T2Vhwt5ryb on your mobile and show us that you support breast cancer awareness. #PitchUpInPink pic.twitter.com/1QfOtef2Qa — Standard Bank SA (@StandardBankZA) 10 February 2018

For every boundary scored sponsors Bidvest will donate R1000

For every catch taken Team sponsors, will donate R10,000

For every six hit into the Momentum Family Area, sponsors will also hand R10,000

Meanwhile, South Africa have their backs to the wall as they are already 0-3 down in the six-match series. One more win for India will seal a historic series win. however, with the return of AB De Villiers, the Proteas will be looking to change their fortunes

