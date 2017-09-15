Pink-ball Test can get packed houses for Test cricket: Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly has claimed that pink-ball Tests are the future and has backed it to succeed in the long run. (Source: Reuters) Sourav Ganguly has claimed that pink-ball Tests are the future and has backed it to succeed in the long run. (Source: Reuters)

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has claimed that pink-ball Tests are the future and has backed it to succeed in the long run. Speaking to the Mid-Day, Ganguly said, “As far as Duleep Trophy is concerned, my view is very clear: How can you kill a tournament? It has to be discussed either in the working committee or the special AGM.”

“You can’t chuck away a tournament one fine morning. I do understand the packed calendar, but somehow we have found a window for this and we have to keep on trying to keep it significant.”

“It’s not about me being a fan of the pink ball. The idea is to bring back crowds to Test cricket and that’s the reason the Duleep Trophy is being played under lights and with the pink ball. The first pink-ball Test in 2015 between Australia and New Zealand in Adelaide was house full. The recent Birmingham Test contested by England and West Indies drew big crowds too. So as an administrator, I would like to see packed houses for Test cricket.”Brightness was a lot better. This is here to bring people back to the ground.”

Earlier, Ganguly had spoken about how the pink ball is actually not difficult to see and it brings in a lot of people to the ground. “Brightness was a lot better. This is here to bring people back to the ground. It’s all about marketing. Pink ball is the way forward. You have to find a way to bring people back to the ground. Everything needs a bit of innovation. Like nobody thought T20/IPL to be so popular till it came to being. We take time to get used to the changes but then realise that’s the best way forward. Yes, there will be dew in winter. But we face the same problem with white ball.

