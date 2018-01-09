India vs South Africa: Picked Rohit Sharma over Ajinkya Rahane on current form, says Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli defended his decision of picking Rohit Sharma over Ajinkya Rahane. Virat Kohli defended his decision of picking Rohit Sharma over Ajinkya Rahane.

India captain Virat Kohli defended the selection of Rohit Sharma over Ajinkya Rahane in the first Test in Cape Town by saying that the decision was based on the current form of the players.

As India lost the first match against South Africa, Kohli and the management were questioned again for selecting Rohit over Rahane. Kohli said in the post-match press conference, “Well, we decided to go on current form. Rohit has scored runs in the last three Test matches that he has played, and he was batting well, even in the series against Sri Lanka. These things can always be looked at in hindsight – thinking what if or what if not. But we decided to go with this combination and current form was definitely the criterion.”

Rahane proved his mettle four years back during India’s tour to South Africa where he became the third highest run-getter with 209 runs in the series behind Kohli (272 runs) and Cheteshwar Pujara (280).

India were bundled out for 209 and 135 in the two innings, losing the thrilling Cape Town Test by 72 runs. India had a target of only 208 runs but Vernon Philander spoiled the party by picking his career-best figures of 6 for 42 and won them the game. After day three had been a washout, 18 wickets fell in 64 overs, all going to seamers.

