PHONE SMASH! Kumar Sangakkara’s six smashes fan’s phone

A six from Kumar Sangakkara smashed the mobile phone of a spectator at Lord’s. (Source: Twitter) A six from Kumar Sangakkara smashed the mobile phone of a spectator at Lord’s. (Source: Twitter)

Kumar Sangakkara continued with his sublime form when he scored 70 runs off 42 deliveries for Surrey against Middlesex at Lord’s. Sangakkara smashed three maximums and six boundaries during the process. His aggressive batting display did entertain the fans but one of his sixes smashed the mobile phone of a spectator.

Steve Finn was bowling this over and the 39-year-old batsman smashed a short pitched delivery that was going from him over cover region that hit the phone of a person sitting in stands. The fan couldn’t do much about it as he just gave a smile and showed his broken phone on the big screen.

Surrey rode on Sangakkara’s 70 to score 158/9 in allotted 20 overs after batting first. No other batsman except chipped in with a huge total. For Middlesex, it was Tom Helm scalped a total of three wickets while Tim Southee and Stirling bagged a two wickets apiece.

Chasing 159, Middlesex had a decent start as the openers put on 37 runs in 3.3 overs before Stirling was removed by Ravi Rampaul for 23 but Malan continued with his aggressive batting and scored 41 off 26 deliveries. Later, Eoin Morgan and James Franklin compiled a partnership of 53 runs for the fourth wicket before Morgan was out to Batty for 31.

Middlesex from there on began to lose wickets at regular intervals before getting reduced to 153/9. The task was now up to the number 10 and 11 batsmen. Finn who came in at number 11 guided scored important 4 runs for his side and took them over the line. Middlesex won by 1 wicket. Gareth Batty picked a four-wicket haul in the process.

