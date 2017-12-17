Phillip Hughes honoured with landmark in home town

Phillip Hughes was struck by a delivery during a Sheffield Shield game. He died two days later. (Source: Reuters) Phillip Hughes was struck by a delivery during a Sheffield Shield game. He died two days later. (Source: Reuters)

Former Australia batsman Phillip Hughes has been honoured with a stretched of road near his hometown of Macksville being named after him. The stretch has been named The Phillip Hughes Bridge after the former Australia batsman who died in 2014. Hughes was struck in the neck while batting for South Australia against New South Wales (NSW) at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) where he collapsed and despite being rushed to the hospital, couldn’t be saved.

The bridge over the Nambucca River, part of a bypass around Macksville that marks a halfway point between Sydney and Brisbane, will from now on be known as The Phillip Hughes Bridge. NSW Roads Minister Melinda Pavey said the Hughes family and Nambucca Shire Council supported the decision alongside the the local community.

“Phillip Hughes was a role model for young people from the Macksville community as well as the rest of the country for his dedication and determination to succeed,” Mrs Pavey said in a statement on Saturday. “His death had an enormous impact on Australians and cricket fans in particular … this is a fitting tribute to a fine young local who was taken too soon.”

The bridge will be officially opened on Monday with Hughes family in attendance. Hundreds crossed the bridge ahead of the official launch.

Hughes was a left-handed opening batsman and played 26 Tests for Australia, making his debut in 2009 at the age of 20.

