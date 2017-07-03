Phil Simmons applies for India’s head coach job: Reports

Phil Simmons has reportedly applied for India’s head coach job. (Source: Reuters) Phil Simmons has reportedly applied for India’s head coach job. (Source: Reuters)

The competition for attaining the job of head coach of Indian team (men’s) has increase especially after the Board of Control for cricket in India (BCCI) extended the last date of submitting the applications. The recent name that has joined the list is former West Indies coach and player Phil Simmons. According to a report in The Mumbai Mirror, Simmons has sent in his application for the position.

Simmons had a pretty good stint during his association with West Indies team and his achievements included the World T20 triumph before WICB cut short his term.

Earlier, the deadline for applying for the position of Head Coach of team India was extended till July 9.

In a statement released to the media, the BCCI said, “The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has extended the timeline for submission of applications for the post of ‘Head Coach’ for India Men’s Cricket Team. The candidates who have applied earlier need not re-apply and will be included in the final list of applicants. The last date for submission of applications is hence extended to the 9th of July, 2017.”

Former India batsman and explosive opener Virender Sehwag is among the marquee names to have applied for the coach’s job to head the Indian cricket team. Other names in the picture to have also applied for the position are Tom Moody, Richard Pybus, Doda Ganesh and Lalchand Rajput. The recent addtion to this list was former team director Ravi Shastri.

Kumble would have got an automatic entry in the process but the former Indian player stepped down from his post of head coach after the conclusion of Champions Trophy.

