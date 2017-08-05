Latest News
  • Petitioner who asked for Kochi Tuskers Kerala’s inclusion in IPL asked to approach Lodha committee

A petitioner has been asked to approach the three-member Lodha committte by Kereala High Court after he demanded the participation of former Indian Premier League franchise Kochi Tuskers Kerala in the upcoming season of IPL by filing a PIL.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:August 5, 2017 6:28 pm
kochi tuskers kerala, indian premier league Kochi Tuskers Kerala played in two season of IPL.
In his petition, the person alleged that BCCI removed the franchise from IPL “illegally and arbitrarily”. It also stated that BCCI is yet to pay Rs 1,200 crore which was order by the Justice Lodha.

“All these and any other grievance the petitioner has could more appropriately be dealt with by the Chief Justice RM Lodha Committee and if the said committee has any difficulty and/or reservation in examining the said issues, the same can be forwarded to the appropriate forum in BCCI itself. But surely, at the first instance this court would be reluctant to interfere in the matter,” while considering a PIL .

Kochi was prohibited from hosting IPL matches and mentioning that fact, the petitioner wrote that this is causing revenue loss to state government in the form of tax.

IPL will see its 11th season next year and it will also have Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals back in the fold after two years as they were banned for that time period.

