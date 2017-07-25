Peter Trego takes one-handed stunner against Middlesex; watch video

Somerset County Club posted a video of the catch on their official Facebook account. (Source: Twitter) Somerset County Club posted a video of the catch on their official Facebook account. (Source: Twitter)

The knockout stages of the Natwest T20 Blast saw a thrilling encounter where Somerset got the better of Middlesex for the second time in a week. The highlight of the whole match had to be a remarkable catch by Somerset’s star fielder Peter Trego, who took a one-handed stunner of Brendon McCullum at mid-off after he failed to connect the ball properly while facing Tim Groenewald.

Following this tremendous athleticism, shown by Trego, Somerset County Club posted a video of the catch on their official Facebook account, with a caption saying,”‪If you do one thing today, check out this mind-blowing catch from Peter Trego! ‪#WeAreSomerset.”

Earlier, Middlesex batted first and put a challenging total of 162 for the loss of six wickets in 16 overs, as the match was reduced by four overs due to rain. In reply, James Hildreth showed courage as he scored a fighting 63 runs off 34 balls to bring Somerset back into the game.

Somerset required 13 runs off the final over when Corey Anderson and Roelof van der Merwe finished the match in style with one ball to spare, winning the match by five wickets.

This extraordinary effort by Trego to dismiss McCullum reminded of a similar catch, taken by Australia’s captain Ricky Ponting against Sri Lanka during the VB series in 2006 at Brisbane. He took an exceptional one-handed catch at mid-off to dismiss Sri Lanka’s Russel Arnold for 76 runs off Nathan Bracken’s delivery.

After this victory, Somerset went ahead of Middlesex in the South Group table, with six points in six games. ‬

