Peter Siddle ties knot with long-term partner Anna Weatherlake

Australian pacer Peter Siddle tied the knot with long-term partner Anna Weatherlake in Melbourne on Sunday. The news was confirmed from his wife’s social media handle where she uploaded some pictures with Siddle that said, “#BigFatVeganWedding #TheSiddleLakes”.

The attraction of the the auspicious function was the presence of the pets during it.

Another picture of the couple stated “See you soon @petersiddle403. 🙊 #TheSiddleLakes #BigFatVeganWedding”.

Amy Griffiths, Aaron Finch’s fiancee too uploaded a picture from the event that said, “I love how many beautiful flattering selfies I’m able to get with my gorgeous fiancé @aaronfinch5 the options are just endless

#thesiddlelakes #bigfatveganwedding”.

Siddle has been out of the Australian line up due to injury and suggests that he would be back only after being fully fit.

“I’ve shown that when I’m at 100 per cent (fitness), I’m one of the first picked and my record speaks for itself,” Siddle told cricket.com.au in March.

“So that stuff looks after itself and that’s what (this decision to rest) came down to. I need to get the body right because next summer is massive for Australian and state cricket.

“So it’s just a matter of being in a good position and fit and that’ll give me the best opportunity. “Those challenges between the group of six or seven bowlers is only going to be good for Australian cricket.”

