Peter Handscomb was very selfless: David Warner

David Warner has lauded Peter Handscomb for his selflessness. (Source: File) David Warner has lauded Peter Handscomb for his selflessness. (Source: File)

Australia opener David Warner has lauded Peter Handscomb for his selflessness which helped the hard-hitting opener reach his 20th ODI ton. This was after Handscomb was run out when Warner was batting on 99.

According to a report in cricket.com.au, Warner said, “It was very selfless of him. As I said to him in the change rooms, it’s one of those things where you try and help your teammate out. We did speak about it between the overs … he said to me, ‘I’m looking for it.”

“It was one of those great pieces of fielding, They (Bangladesh fielders) were very close, I knew that they were close and my (call of) ‘no’ probably wasn’t early enough.”

“Pete is an exceptional player, an exceptional athlete. But it can get to anyone. Just being out there and we were turning those twos into ones, it was quite funny in some senses. It was really hard to run between wickets, it was hard to suck in that oxygen and the fluids we were trying to get into us, you literally felt like you were going to bring that back up. They’re extreme conditions for both teams.”, Warner said.

Meanwhile, Peter Handscomb, after playing a brilliant knock of 82 recalled how his training with his father helped him during his innings.”That was just something my dad taught me when I was a lot younger. We just used to go down to the nets and get on the bowling machine, and he used to just say, run at everything”

“He’d throw the ball, didn’t matter how fast, I’d use my feet and get down the wicket and basically just try and cope with it.”

“And then over the years, obviously adjusted my game, kept practicing it, kept getting throws, and as you work through the grades, work through the levels, it’s just a confidence thing now to try and use my feet almost every ball.”

