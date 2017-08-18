Peter Handscomb is probably not an option for wicket-keeping duties: Steve Smith

Former Australian wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist had put in a suggestion of handing over the wicketkeeping responsibilities to young Peter Handscomb during the upcoming tour to Bangladesh. (Source: AP) Former Australian wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist had put in a suggestion of handing over the wicketkeeping responsibilities to young Peter Handscomb during the upcoming tour to Bangladesh. (Source: AP)

Australian captain Steve Smith has refuted claims of Peter Handscomb being asked to perform the role of a wicketkeeper in the upcoming series against Bangladesh. This was after several reports were swirling stating that Australian think-tank might do so in the quest for an extra spinner on sub continent wickets.

While speaking to the media, when Steve Smith was asked about the possibility, he said, “probably not”. “Matty (Wade), in India, had some good innings without going on to get a big score. His plans were really good and the way he plays spin and adapts is really good, so it would be great if we could have him go on and get a big score. It would be really good for his confidence and his keeping would benefit from that as well.”, Smith added.

“He’s been working really hard, he’s got (newly appointed Bupa Support Team member) Brad Haddin on board now as a fielding coach and someone that he can work with really closely, and he’s going to benefit from that for sure.”

It may be recalled here that former Australian wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist had put in a suggestion of handing over the wicketkeeping responsibilities to young Peter Handscomb during the upcoming tour to Bangladesh.

“It’s just about balance and what you think is the right balance to get the Test match victory in the conditions you’re going to. The opportunity to play the extra spin bowler, and if you can do it not necessarily at the cost of one of your seamers or an out-and-out batter, it becomes a realistic proposition.”, he had said.

