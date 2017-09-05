Peter Handscomb faces the heat in Bangladesh

Handscomb was forced to take an extended time out. (Source: Fox Sports) Handscomb was forced to take an extended time out. (Source: Fox Sports)

On Day 2 of the second Test against Bangladesh, David Warner and Peter Handscomb defied odds and extreme heat to put their side on top. However, it was no easy road for the duo as soaring temperatures and high humidity levels took its toll on Peter Handscomb.

As a result, Handscomb was forced to take an extended time out. With some medical assistance, he had ice applied to his head and was also given a tablet.

However, former Australian skipper Allan Border saw the lighter side of it and recalled the incident where he asked Dean Jones to retire hurt if he couldn’t cope with the heat during the Tied Test in Madras

Speaking to Fox Sports, Border pointed out that both Jones and Handscomb are from Victoria and said, “It must be a Victorian thing. They don’t like it too hot.”

“David Warner was up the other end having no problems. He’d been out there for an extra couple of hours. “So I don’t know what’s with these Victorians, they just can’t handle the heat.”

Well played @phandscomb54 and @davidwarner31 !! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 Now line up the saline drip!! 😜😜😜😜😜 — Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) 5 September 2017

Meanwhile, Austalian coach Darren Lehman said, They’ll be fine, they’re back tomorrow and away we go. They’re just exhausted.

It was really gutsy, obviously it’s pretty hot out there, we saw that yesterday and you have to work really hard for your runs. So to get through and the way they played was excellent. They’re in the ice baths now and we’ll leave them with the medical team to get them right for tomorrow.”

