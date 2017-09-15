Performing at home makes you feel like hero… this generation misses it: Former Pakistan player Zaheer Abbas

Zaheer Abbas said it was disappointing to see Pakistan youngsters couldn’t play competitions such as IPL to learn the game. (Source: AP) Zaheer Abbas said it was disappointing to see Pakistan youngsters couldn’t play competitions such as IPL to learn the game. (Source: AP)

Azhar Ali scored a triple hundred in Dubai against West Indies in 2016. Misbah-ul-Haq’s joint-fastest Test hundred came at Abu Dhabi against Australia in 2014. Shoaib Malik hit a career-best 245 against England in 2015. The milestones were greeted with the ‘sound of silence’, as Pakistan played their ‘home’ matches in the UAE. Things were different when Zaheer Abbas was in his pomp. Pakistan was a buzzing cricket nation then, which changed after March 3, 2009. As international cricket makes its return to Pakistan, the batting legend, who earned the moniker ‘Asian Bradman’, spoke about the joy of playing in front of home fans and the current vacuum. Excerpts:

How do you look at international cricket’s revival in Pakistan?

It’s very good. Pakistani people are very happy. Now the doors are open and we expect Test-playing countries to come.

Is the security situation OK in Pakistan in terms of having a full bilateral series?

Security issues happen all over the world. So from my point of view, I think we are ready to organise bilateral series. From public’s point of view also, the stadium was packed for the first two matches (of the ongoing Independence Cup). I don’t think the fans see any problems as far as security is concerned.

Your generation of players scored their runs and centuries and took wickets in front of full houses at home venues. It must have been gratifying.

Actually, when I used to play, the grounds used to be full not only in Pakistan but all over the world. During our days, we used to play Test cricket mostly and technique was very important. It was important to stay at the wicket for long and at the same time, fans wanted fast batting also. I used to do both, so fans liked my batting.

From a cricketer’s perspective, how much do things change when he is playing in front of a full house vis-à-vis when hardly anyone is watching?

A full house is always an added motivation. Your concentration level increases. You feel an obligation to perform well for the fans. You cut down risky strokes and foolish shots. You don’t want to let the supporters down.

Now, for the past eight years, Pakistan cricketers have played their home matches in front of empty stands in the UAE. It must be tough?

Nothing like playing in front of your home fans, especially in cricket-crazy countries like Pakistan and India. But despite not playing a ‘home’ match for so long, Pakistan climbed to the No. 1 spot in the Test rankings for some period of time. They won the Champions Trophy. These are great achievements. This just shows how talented and hungry our young cricketers are. It speaks volumes of Pakistan cricket’s resilience.

Despite scoring centuries, double centuries and triple hundreds the present crop have missed the post-match adulation, parties and rewards…

Of course. During our time, we used to have great evenings after every good performance. Even your close friends would start talking about your hundred. The feeling of happiness lingered. This generation indeed has missed that. Playing at home and performing well makes you feel like a hero.

You used to invite your friends from visiting teams to your house for Shayari sessions.

No, not at my house. We used to go to parties. But I always returned by 10-10.30. If somebody is very good, I loved to attend a shayari session but my biggest love has had been music—Qawwalis, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Lata Mangeshkar, Mohammed Rafi; any top singer to be precise.

Coming back to the present, people talk about Pakistan’s poor domestic cricket structure. But the national team performs creditably even without the home advantage. How do you explain this?

You see, there’s nothing wrong with our domestic cricket. It still remains the same that we used to have in the past. But whoever comes (to power at the PCB) he wants to have some changes. Why you need some change? What’s the point? If the team is doing well, what’s the problem? Pakistan’s domestic cricket provides facilities to all— provinces, clubs, offices. So don’t screw our domestic cricket again and again.

Corruption keeps coming back in Pakistan cricket.

This is not only Pakistan’s problem. That’s the problem with Asia. It happened in India also. We have to give tough punishments (to the offenders). The ICC metes out its own punishments. But it’s up to the respective boards to decide if they want to go beyond that. If a player is experienced and had been playing long enough but still commits the offence, he deserves stringent punishment. If a player is young like Mohammad Amir, you can give him an opportunity to rectify and come back.

International cricket is returning to Pakistan at a time when the team has lost stalwarts like Younis Khan and Misbah-ul-Haq. Who do you think is the player with the potential to capture home fans’ imagination?

Every team goes through transition; from India to Australia. Sri Lanka are now going through it. Fans understand that. But I think Babar Azam could be the future of Pakistan batting across formats. But overall, I’m not satisfied with Pakistan (Test) batting and I hope the players learn the art of staying at the wicket.

Isn’t it unfortunate that a talent like Umar Akmal is no longer part of Pakistan’s home rehabilitation process?

If Umar is making mistakes and not behaving (properly), in my point of view, there’s no place for him in the team. If they tolerate all these things (disciplinary issues), then there would be more problems. He has to learn how to behave.

This home game void and also the political instability, did those ever have a negative influence on the kids in terms of losing interest in cricket?

Well, I can tell you one thing that people in Pakistan love their cricket, irrespective of situations. Cricket has never stopped in my country. Home matches or not, kids were always playing in parks, gullies and mohallas.

As a former ICC president, how do you see Shashank Manohar’s role as the global body chairman with regard to the revival of international cricket in Pakistan?

Manohar ji has been doing very well. He is a very nice man, but more importantly, member countries have a lot of confidence in him. He is trying very hard and under him a more equitable set-up has returned to the ICC.

Why did you quit Pakistan’s chief cricket consultant’s post?

I wanted the younger generation to come in. Also, I became the president of the ICC.

You scored so many runs and centuries against India. Do you remember the advert that said: Zaheer Ab bas karo!

Yes, I remember (laughs). When I played against India, I was always at my peak form. At the same time, that Indian spin quartet brought out the best in me. Such was their quality and the challenge they presented.

Virat Kohli didn’t have a good tour of England in 2015. He is going to England again next year. Any suggestion for him, along the lines of your advice—a changed grip —to Azhar many moons ago?

He is definitely the top batsman in the world these days. The best thing about him is that he loves to bat and his studying of the game is excellent. Every batsman has a weakness, when the ball is moving outside the off stump. He is sensible enough to improve himself. He will adjust to the conditions. He knows his strengths and faults.

